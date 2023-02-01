City, school swap on the table

Talk went up a couple of notches last week about a proposed swap – two city-owned ballfields and the sites where two iconic Pauls Valley schools once stood before being demolished.
That talk got a little more intense when four members of the Pauls Valley City Council had their first open discussion on the idea of the city swapping softball and baseball fields in Wacker Park for the now cleared sites where Jackson and Jefferson schools once educated the youngest of local kids.
Put simply, the proposal is for the city to give the local school district ownership of the ballfields in exchange for the two properties of the former schools.
However, the idea is for now just talk as a council meeting Jan. 26 drew plenty of interest and input from people wanting to know what’s going to happen.
For now they’ll have to wait as City Manager Lee Littrell said he’s had conversations about this potential land swap with school Superintendent Mike Martin over the past year.
“We can’t legally put any money in it if we don’t own it,” said school board member Joe Don Looney about the ballfields and need for new restrooms.
“We’re not wanting to take it and say it’s ours and nobody else can use it. We just can’t do anything with it unless we own it.
“We don’t want to take it. We want to fix it.”
City council member Jonathan Grimmett asked if anyone from the school had ever asked for improvements to be made to the ballfields, especially the baseball stadium and field.
Looney was quick to respond by saying those requests have been made. However, he knows repairs and even new baseball stadium will obviously cost a lot of money, which has slowed the process for any action.
“We need to fix it or we need to swap it,” Grimmett said, referring mainly to the baseball stadium.
“This is something we haven’t discussed as a group. We need to have some dialogue about this. This is something I’m not against,” he said about the proposed swap.
“We’re not opposed to either way,” Mayor Jocelyn Rushing said.
“If the city can’t afford to fix it a swap would be the thing to do.”
The local baseball stadium appears to be a big part of this issue because of the bad conditions of the facility and even the contained area underneath it, which serves as a changing area for players.
“It’s embarrassing and it’s not safe,” said Richelle Humphrey of the school board.
“We just want something safe for our children to play in. We just need to know for future planning. We can’t continue having our kids in that area.”
Former Pauls Valley baseball coach Steven Wilkerson said he’s always had concerns about a deteriorating baseball stadium and a field and lights that might not be safe for players.
“The city has done nothing to the stadium and the city can’t because they don’t have the money,” he said.
“The field looked like a pasture when I started as coach.”
Jamie O'Bryant told the council he’s stepped in for years to work with the PV coach to put his own money and time into making some of the needed improvements.
Other concerns about trading off city property came from Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel.
“Our citizens bought that park,” Meisel said, referring to Wacker Park.
“This is giving up a piece of property. It concerns me about giving up a piece of city property.”
Meisel did say one possible solution is for the city to continue as the owner but put a focus on applying for grants to pay for the improvements with the school district serving as a partner in the process.
“I have mixed emotions about giving up a piece of the park,” said Eric Smith of the council.
“However, my love for my kids, my grandkids, the children of this community overrides this. This is something good for the youth of this community.”
Former school board member David Assad said he believes some sort of arrangement benefiting everyone can be made.
“Either the city needs to step up and do it or do the swap,” Assad said.
“We have a new superintendent and this might be simpler with him. He would be eager to get involved.”
Littrell said it’s difficult to find the money to make needed improvements to the ballfields, especially the baseball stadium, and new restrooms.
The city manager said one problem is the “significant” difference in the appraised values of the ballfields and two school sites.
He adds visits with home builders interested in the properties lead him to believe the Jackson site in particular needs to be packed and all the rubble removed before housing developments can become a reality.
When asked City Attorney Jay Carlton did say joint ownership of the ballfields is a possibility. However, he warned there could be practical problems if this is done.
