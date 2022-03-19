City street shutdown

It was a strange sight this week as the well traveled Chickasaw Street in the heart of Pauls Valley, also known as U.S. Highway 77, had a few blocks closed to traffic so city crews could work on repairs to the bricked surface and underground water and sewer lines. The local street is expected to be fully open by Tuesday, March 22. (PV Democrat photo)

||||

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you