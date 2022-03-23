That brand new smell that's so nice was literally everywhere for Elmore City-Pernell students as they returned from spring break to start their classes in a brand new high school building.
Around 175 or so students in the four grades, who have watched the building go up during construction over the last couple of years, started a whole new era as the first day of classes in the shiny new Elmore City-Pernell High School came this week on Monday.
Superintendent Sheila Riddle said a fire marshal signed off on the building March 16 paving the way for classes to begin.
“Teachers have been moving in and preparing for the students,” Riddle said before the actual opening.
“The opening of the new facility represents the importance of education from our community. By supporting facility improvements our community is investing long term into the future of the Elmore City-Pernell School District.
“It shows the dedication of the community, the dedication to education. It puts education up front and demonstrates our community makes education a priority.
“It's exciting to get going in the new building.”
With the new place open the ECP students, teachers and staff now have a home that's 22,500 square feet and includes 12 classrooms, two of them also serving as science and STEM labs, and a common area where students can bring their lunch and study together.
During the construction process students attended classes in a temporary building, which Riddle said will be removed in the future.
The same bond issue paying for the new high school is also helping to revamp the Jim Coffey Science and Technology Building right across the street and turn it into a science and STEM lab for middle school students.
A second part of that same 2019 bond issue that received majority support by voters but not enough to pass was a number of upgrades for extracurricular activities in ECP.
It included things like a new gymnasium, football field house, upgrades to the agriculture program with a classroom and shop and new instruments for the ECP band program.
Riddle says although there are no specific plans right now for bond issues to address those things, it is something that needs to be considered at some point.
“In the future we will have to look at upgrades to our extracurricular activities.”
