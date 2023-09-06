Paoli’s schools have started the new year off with what appears to be a fairly urgent need for a little help by way of substitute teachers.
Principal Chad McGuire says the need is for a handful of people who can be relied on to serve in the role of substitute when Paoli’s regular teachers aren’t able to be in the classroom.
Called “subs” for short, the principal of both Paoli’s high school and elementary school said the hope is some people will take notice and be able to help the school district out.
“We’re looking for subs,” McGuire tells the PV Democrat.
“We’re looking for people to help out the school, who can help to cover for our teachers. We’re looking for people to come apply to be a sub.
“What we need are at least three or four to help out at any time. Sometimes multiple teachers are out, so we need anyone that can help.”
In the past having enough classroom substitutes in Paoli wasn’t so much a problem most of the time. That’s turned around with some of those reliable folks not available this year.
“We’ve had subs who were there for us in the past but most have gone onto other jobs. We’ve had some people who were able to help out but not right now.
“Now we don’t have that option,” he said, adding there’s currently only one person able to step in and serve as a substitute teacher.
The need isn’t so much for any particular courses but instead today’s plea is for teachers “in general.”
Anyone interested can fill out an application at Paoli High School and undergo a background check.
Some in Paoli are also thinking about a blood battle with Maysville all in the name of fun and a good cause.
Blood drives are scheduled this month in both towns as the one receiving the most donations will get one very public salute.
“We have a blood challenge between Paoli and Maysville,” McGuire said.
“The winner will be recognized at the Maysville game.”
The first blood drive is right away at Paoli High School from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The one at Maysville High School is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The winner of the challenge will get their recognition when the Paoli Pugs host the Maysville Warriors during the final regular season football game of the year on Nov. 3.
