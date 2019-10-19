Clean up a true group effort

Cleaning up looks to be a true group effort as three different entities are teaming up for one big work day coming real soon in Pauls Valley.
The clean up in need of as many volunteers as possible is called Pockets of Progress.
It's set to go for a few hours on Saturday, Oct. 26 as the idea behind the work day could be the start of a larger effort to get more parts of the community cleaned up on a more regular basis.
Partners in this push for more pick up are the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
Jeremy Clayton of the First Church of God started his tenure as this year's president of the ministerial alliance with the hope a project like this one could become a reality.
“This is for anybody to come and help,” he said. “I'm certainly hoping for around 100 people to come out and help. I would call that a success.
“The whole purpose of this day is to provide manpower to yes pick up trash, but also to help the city.
“This is a way for us to partner with the city and actually help the city.”
With a number of churches expected to participate, volunteers are asked to meet at the local train depot pavilion area as work is set to go from 9:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We have designated areas where we'll be cleaning up,” Clayton said.
“One will be all the feeder roads leading into Pauls Valley. Other areas of concentration are in the downtown area in the alley ways.”
There's even a third area, which Clayton says is cleaning up trash and brush off the grounds of Pauls Valley's closed hospital building.
“We want to make sure that it is kept up even with it not being in active use. We want to keep it from being an eyesore. We don't want it to become rundown.”
When Saturday's work day begins volunteers are asked to come in closed toed shoes and bring gloves and any tools they might need. Trash bags will be available at the depot pavilion.
The ministerial alliance will also provide hot dogs and water to the clean up crews.
“I do have high hopes for this,” Clayton adds.
“My goal has grown a little with so many people involved now. It's not just the ministerial alliance anymore. It's become something greater than that.”
He's hoping to see more community clean-up days in the future, possibly in both the fall and spring.
