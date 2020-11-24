Clean-up effort gets state salute

A first ever gathering to get parts of Pauls Valley cleaned up last year has now gotten the attention of a state honor.
The 2019 version of what's called Pockets of Progress has received an award from the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) group.
The news of Pauls Valley's most recent community award actually came during a virtual ceremony late last week.
“The Pauls Valley chamber started a movement called 'Pockets of Progress' to team up businesses, members, churches, community leaders and civic clubs to set up work days to clean up the town of Pauls Valley,” KOB said in an announcement about the award.
“As many as 112 volunteers have shown up to these clean-up events.”
It was back in October 2019 when the Pauls Valley chamber, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and city of Pauls Valley teamed up to organize the first community clean-up as several dozen volunteers came out to help.
Trailer loads of brush and a whole lot of bags full of trash were cleaned up in that single day event.
The second ever Pockets of Progress came just a few weeks ago throughout parts of Pauls Valley.
A second nominee for Pauls Valley came for a Keep Oklahoma Beautiful trash poster contest held in early 2020 as more than 50 local students participated.
Both Pauls Valley award nominees came in the category for nonprofits serving a population of less than 40,000.
