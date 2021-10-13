Clean up needs a little help

Plans are in place – all that's needed are volunteers willing to put in some time and sweat to help with a community clean-up day in Pauls Valley.
Coming from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 is another Pockets of Progress clean-up again led by the teamwork of three local entities.
Members of the city of Pauls Valley's Beautification, Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance came together to kind of wrap-up any final details before the big work day.
Bonnie Meisel, a local city council member who's also a part of the beautification and church scene, is again right in the middle of the planning for the event.
“We'll meet at the (train) depot at 9, hand out materials, offer a prayer and then get to work,” Meisel said.
“There's a ton going on for everyone, so everyone's really busy. We don't really have a lot of huge projects like the last couple of years,” she said, specifically about any targeted projects on this clean-up day.
“I think maybe we should concentrate on the downtown and the streets coming into town.
“I don't want us to get overextended. Maybe next time we can take streets from north to south.”
One special clean-up project within the overall work day could be clearing out the vegetation growing around a ministerial alliance sign welcoming visitors to Pauls Valley as they drive into town on state Highway 19.
Meisel and others stress the clean-up is more than just picking up trash as in some places there's trimming and work that might mean getting down in the dirt to get a place looking good, such as pulling weeds or cutting down shrubs and trees.
“We did scorched earth in the area we were assigned,” Meisel said about last year's effort to more thoroughly clean an area assigned to a group of volunteers.
She adds that's really does wonders for places like the downtown bump-outs.
“It would be great if we could clean up the downtown, especially with some Christmas events coming,” said President Nancy Runge of the PV Chamber of Commerce.
With past clean-ups bringing in at least 75 volunteers, those wanting to help, either groups or individuals, are encouraged to come to the train depot pavilion a few minutes before 9 a.m. to get an assignment.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sturdy shoes and bring any lawn care items. Gloves and vests will be provided.
“If you can bring a group this year it would be really helpful,” said Jeremy Clayton of the First Church of God.
