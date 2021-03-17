Clean up needs to better, faster

Yet another public discussion on the state of Pauls Valley’s beautification efforts shows some folks believe it’s got a long way to go to get things cleaned up properly.
During that talk last week members of the Pauls Valley City Council and PV Beautification Commission agreed more can be done to improve the process that has one goal – clean up properties not being maintained and deal with those with dilapidated houses.
In fact, Connie Upton of the commission says finding a better and faster way to get Pauls Valley properties cleaned up should be up there at the top for PV’s to-do list.
“We have to make it a priority,” Upton said during the regular council meeting on March 9.
It was just a few months ago Upton and her fellow members of the beautification commission told the council there needs to be stronger enforcement of ordinances and simpler notices going out for properties needing to be cleaned up.
Their push to improve the clean up process around town was joined by Eric Smith, a former commission member and current city councilman.
“Our system is definitely broken,” said a passionate Smith. “This is an injustice to our citizens.
“Moving forward we’ll need to be more judicious on how we approach the properties.”
As an example of what’s happening today Smith said he recently checked on the status of four specific properties on the beautification’s list of problem sites back in April 2019. He claimed to learn nothing has been done since then to clean up those properties.
“We’ve got a lot of people on beautification that are wasting their time. We need to empower them. Todd needs help,” Smith said, referring to city code enforcement inspector Todd O’Quinn, who also works directly with the beautification commission.
“We’re asking him to climb Mount Everest. He gets overwhelmed with all this. We all fall short. We can’t keep giving excuses on why some of these properties have been on the list for nearly two years.
“I’m venting a little, but that’s because I love this town. We deserve better. If we put our heads together we can come up with a better solution.”
City Manager James Frizell told council members the way things are now seems like a never ending cycle with some properties staying ahead of the process by constantly getting cleaned up before falling right back on the list of local sites not being properly maintained.
“Obviously what we’re doing right now is not working,” Frizell said.
“We probably need to start giving some of these people fines; hurt them in the pocket book.”
The problem there, he says, many of these property owners are low income and typically can’t afford to pay any beautification related fines.
Another method is for liens to be placed on property taxes as a way for the city to recover some of the costs of having local properties cleaned up or tearing down dilapidated houses in town.
In most cases it doesn’t work as Frizell and City Attorney Jay Carlton said the city may never recover the costs.
“So many of these properties, they just let them go and don’t pay the taxes,” Carlton said.
Plans for now are to look into the legalities of attaching beautification fines to the monthly water bills for owners of properties that continue to violate city ordinances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.