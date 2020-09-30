Groups of volunteers are expected to be out in parts of Pauls Valley this weekend for a special community clean up day.
The second ever Pockets of Progress is scheduled to go from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3.
Efforts are again led by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
Volunteers are expected to be picking up trash along state Highway 19 on both sides of town and a few blocks in the middle, the north and south sides of U.S. Highway 77 and the Washita Nature Park.
Plans also call for crews to sweep Mt. Olivet Cemetery, the local rodeo grounds and some areas in downtown PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society will hold a yard sale inside the Pikes Peak School Museum starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Proceeds will be used to maintain the museum facility.
Watch for signs on state Highway 76 south in the Erin Springs community.
• For voters looking ahead to the general election on Nov. 3 the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.
The deadline to submit a request for mailed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
More information is available at the Garvin County Election board or online at the Oklahoma Election Board website.
• Because of COVID-19 safety related concerns October's First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center has been canceled.
• Pauls Valley's annual holiday treat of Boo on the Bricks has been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The community's Halloween event normally held on Oct. 31 features dozens of kids in a variety of costumes, accompanied by adults, cruising through the downtown area to get holiday treats from local businesses.
Because of safety concerns local officials are encouraging children's parents and residents to determine what's best for any participation in a trick-or-treating based event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.