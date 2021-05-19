Cleaning up the city is the mission

Based on the last couple of times the get-up-and-go should be there in abundance when it comes to a community-wide clean up set for this weekend in Pauls Valley.
It’s called Pockets of Progress as this next version of the effort is set for Saturday, May 22.
Just like the two previous ones the mission will again be to sweep through and clean up parts of Pauls Valley.
In fact, volunteers again expected to number in the dozens might be looking to do even more than just picking up trash as the event formally gets started last 9 a.m. at the local train depot pavilion and should go throughout the morning hours.
Both Bonnie Meisel and Nancy Rungee, president of the Pauls Valley Chamber Commerce, say the effort is again a partnership teaming up the chamber, the PV Ministerial Alliance and the city of PV.
“We should have boots on the ground by 9 a.m. as volunteers will be sent out on their assignments,” Meisel said.
“All over town it’s going to be a general sprucing up.”
Rungee appears really eager to be part of this community clean up gathering as it will be her first since stepping in as the new president of the local chamber of commerce.
“We want this to be a more total beautification effort,” Rungee says.
“Everybody’s welcome to pitch in and help. I’m expecting a great turnout because people are ready to get out and do things outside.”
Those looking to pitch in and help are invited to call the chamber in advance at 405-238-6491. Volunteers can pick up supplies like trash grabbers, bags, vest and even gloves. They are encouraged to wear hard-toed shoes and bring their own gloves and tools if possible.
Meisel says the first Pocket clean up in 2019 was done in the fall because the town got hit with a major wind storm earlier in the year.
That one had about 200 volunteers, while last year that number dropped to around 75 likely because of the virus pandemic.
“We will concentrate on the main highways coming into town,” Meisel said.
“We’ll also be a little more ambitious this year by doing more weed-eating and cutting down shrubs and small trees. We’ll do a lot of trimming and cleaning up.
“Last year we did about 20 miles of highway.”
This year will also include alleys and street bump-outs in the downtown, while volunteers are also expected to be cleaning up at the local rodeo grounds.
The plan for next year is to move the event to April to better follow the month’s Keep Oklahoma Beautiful theme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.