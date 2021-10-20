Cleaning up with big benefit events

Anyone is invited to jump in and join a Pauls Valley community clean-up day, called Pockets of Progress, coming from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
As in the past the effort is led by the teamwork of Pauls Valley's Beautification, Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance.
Volunteers are expected to meet at 9 a.m. at the local train depot to get an assignment before heading off for the work day.
Much of the clean-up is expected to cover the downtown area and along the main roadways leading into town.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sturdy shoes and bring any lawn care items. Gloves and vests will be provided.
•••
A benefit to help Elmore City-Pernell High School senior Angelica Lara is set for this weekend.
It's scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Toodles Tacos in Maysville, 503 Williams.
All money raised from the event will go to the 17-year-old Lara, who lost her mother in early September after the COVID-19 virus claimed the lives of both her father and sister late last year.
Although Lara does have surviving family that includes her aunt, older brother and grandmother, she is is getting help, financial or otherwise, from different schools and communities in the area.
Accounts to accept donations for Lara have been established at Elmore City Bank, Pauls Valley National Bank and First United Bank.
During the upcoming benefit, Toodles Tacos will also feature vendors, auctions and an in-house poker run.
For more information about any funds or benefits for Lara, call Page at 405-207-7313, Toodles at 405-238-0925 or Lorie at 405-268-8002.
