Client honor goes to EC resident

Elmore City resident Abigail Norton was recognized last week by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services as the agency’s Services for the Oklahoma School for the Blind Client of the Year.
The awards ceremony honoring Dangle was part of DRS’ 29th People with Disabilities Awareness Day.
More than 600 Oklahomans with disabilities, service providers and supporters participated in legislative visits at the state Capitol and a resource fair with 73 exhibit tables at the Oklahoma History Center.
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell congratulated award winners for exceptional achievements and contributions to the disability community.
State Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48, which includes a portion of Garvin County, who was in legislative session, sent an official proclamation recognizing the award winner from her district.
Commission for Rehabilitation Services Member Theresa Flannery and DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt emceed the awards.
Norton, a senior from Elmore City, is active in jazz band; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and Student Council at DRS Oklahoma School for Blind.
“Abigail’s first introduction to OSB was at summer camps beginning in the first grade,” Fruendt said.
“She began attending OSB during her freshman year in high schools where she experienced smaller class sizes, adapted work and more opportunities, attention and knowledge.”
Norton said she discovered experiences students who are blind would never have in public schools such as workshops, independent learning skills and orientation and mobility training.
She has a 4.0 grade point average at OSB and has taken concurrent classes at Connors State College in Warner where she was chosen outstanding composition one student.
Norton proudly wears OSB’s panther mascot costume and has earned paychecks after school in OSB’s work-study program.
“Abigail has been accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and plans to double major in psychology and sociology,” Fruendt adds.
“Her goal is to become a mental health counselor.”
More than 13,000 have participated in People with Disabilities Awareness Day since DRS began hosting the free event in 1995.
“For nearly three decades, People with Disabilities Awareness Day has provided the best opportunity for Oklahomans with disabilities to share their personal stories with lawmakers and gather information about life-changing disability services on the same day,” Flannery said.
“The award winners are role models for others who see that it’s possible to achieve their own dreams.”
The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services served 184,082 people in State Fiscal Year 2022.
An estimated 614,800 Oklahomans, or 15.8 percent, have disabilities, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.
