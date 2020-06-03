Coach looks to be next sheriff

He’s more comfortable if you just call him “Coach” as Tony Rust of Pauls Valley is hoping to take his direct, working style to the sheriff’s office in Garvin County.
Rust is one of four candidates, all Republicans, running to be the next sheriff here as voters get their say during a primary election coming later this month.
Rust hasn’t just had his days as a coach and teacher – he’s also had his days of wearing the badge. He believes his experiences from both would make him a good sheriff.
“I’ve had a lot of people call me and say they’re glad you’re running for sheriff,” Rust tells the PV Democrat.
“I ran a tight ship when I was coach. They have told me they would ‘remember you busting my tail and I’m glad you’re running,’” he said about chats with some of his players from long ago.
“I got a lot of friends here. I’ve got kids that still call me coach. To me that is an honorable name.
“I’m in it to win it. I enjoy law enforcement. I enjoy doing what’s right.”
Rust, a 1964 high school graduate in Stigler, isn’t originally from PV as that came later.
He actually started his career coaching football and track for a couple of years in Madill followed by three more years in Talihina.
“Then I went to a place called Pauls Valley. I enjoyed my stint in Pauls Valley. We had good athletes here and went to the state track meet every year. I made many friends that I still have as friends.”
His opportunity came when PV track coaches Jack Hayes and Harry Cheadle invited him to come here to coach football and track.
He wound up staying in Pauls Valley for 23 years, which included 15 as a volunteer firefighter. He retired from school work and went in a different direction while living in Moore.
“That’s when I started my work as a worker’s comp investigator,” he says.
Just over two decades ago Rust started his work as a district attorney’s investigator in Poteau. Then he joined the police force there.
“They had an opening for an officer over there, so I went and saw the chief. When I was hired we went to a closet and got some clothes for me. That evening I was working in Poteau as an officer.
“That was a hoot. They would call me Miss Daisy because I never got in a hurry. It would be a hoot in a police car with the lights and sirens. I wasn’t reckless out there, so they called me Miss Daisy.”
He later worked for the Choctaw tribal police and oversaw security at a casino.
Then Rust joined the state fire marshal’s office as an agent investigating possible criminal acts.
“I got one guy in prison for 10 arsons, and I’ve got another guy on death row because he set his girlfriend on fire. I’ll be there when they put the needle in his arm.”
Retiring as a special agent he returned to Pauls Valley just about three years ago.
“This was home. I lived in Pauls Valley longer than I lived anywhere else,” he said.
•••
It was right around his return when Rust got the idea of someday running for sheriff.
Rust says the sheriff’s department didn’t appear to be what it use to be as he reflects back to his previous time in Pauls Valley when Bill Branch was sheriff – someone he praises and admires.
He believes a good step in the right direction for today’s department is to seen and seen often. That includes the kind of sheriff he wants to be if elected.
“I want to be a working sheriff. I’m going to be seen. That’s pretty important. They need to be seen out in the different cities in the county. That’s part of law enforcement. These businesses are going to feel a whole lot better if they see the sheriff around.”
The same can be said of deputies working for him as Rust wants them out on the streets patrolling.
“The deputies need to be out working, be out patrolling. Patrolling is a deterrent to crime. Let’s say a thief is going to break into a house and they see a deputy out patrolling; they probably won’t do it,” Rust said, adding the patrols go hand-in-hand with following up on tips.
As for being an effective sheriff’s office even when budgets are tight, Rust says he would go back to what he knows during his days as an investigator – tapping into the resources of other agencies, such as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
“If something is going on I’m going to call in other agencies, not try to cowboy the thing. You’ve got to be able to get help in here. I know people. I can get people here.
“I’m going to do what I’ve seen work – getting other agencies involved is what I’ve seen work.
“I’ll get people in and get people arrested.”
The four Republican candidates are set to square off in the primary election on June 30.
