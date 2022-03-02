It wasn’t just a few bags of illegal drugs but a whole bunch more that now has a motorist traveling toward Pauls Valley in jail and facing multiple criminal charges.
When 44-year-old Charles Littlejohn of Kansas City, Mo., was pulled over on a traffic stop Feb. 17 agents with a district drug task force found five kilograms of cocaine concealed in one of the vehicle’s doors.
The drew Littlejohn a felony count of trafficking as a second came with the discovery of more than five grams of fentanyl.
Littlejohn also received two more felonies and a misdemeanor count of destroying evidence when he ate a bag of cocaine.
After all five charges were filed in Garvin County District Court the defendant was given a $500,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitor at his own expense if bond is ever posted and he’s released from county jail.
The incident putting Littlejohn behind bars came when the vehicle he was driving northbound on Interstate 35 was stopped just a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
Task force agents were initially in the process of writing Littlejohn a warning after they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
An affidavit in the case shows the motorist consented to a search of the vehicle but made it clear he wouldn’t answer any questions. Moments later a K-9 dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.
The agents report finding “kilo-sized” packages inside the vehicle’s rear passenger door. The substance later determined to be cocaine was wrapped in black packaging and vacuum-sealed.
Also found in the vehicle were 49 round of ammo for a 9 millimeter gun.
A defense attorney later filed a motion requesting a hearing on a possible bond reduction.
State prosecutors reported consulting with a U.S. attorney, who anticipates Littlejohn will be indicted on federal charges related to this case.
As a result of this development a reduction in Littlejohn's bond has been denied.
•••
Three formal charges and a six-figure bond have come for a Pauls Valley man accused of taking an argument with his wife too far and then attempting to keep her from telling authorities what had happened.
Andrew Cole Lobaugh, 28, was recently handed a felony count of intimidation of a witness and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and resisting an officer.
After an initial court appearance Lobaugh was given a $100,000 bond by a Garvin County judge.
All the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 13 as employees at a local restaurant report seeing the two arguing when Lobaugh assaulted the pregnant woman by spraying an aerosol degreaser in her eyes.
A court filed affidavit shows local police officers went to their home, and when they asked to speak with the woman alone Lobaugh said to her, ‘You do not have to talk to them.’
Officers reported they asked Lobaugh to go back inside so they could talk to the woman, who they said did have one eye “bloodshot and puffy.”
They said when Lobaugh came back outside he was going to his vehicle and staring directly at the woman again telling her she didn’t have to talk to them or tell them anything.
“Based on Andrew’s intimidating stare and stance towards (the woman) I raised my voice and demanded that Andrew step away from (her) and me,” an officer reported.
“Due to me observing that (the woman) had irritated eyes and signs of being assaulted by the degreaser, Andrew continuing to intimidate and stare down (the woman), I placed him under arrest for domestic violence.”
With two officers at the scene they reported Lobaugh resisted and tried to pull away when they were trying to get him handcuffed.
A judge ordered Lobaugh to have no contact with the woman or possess any firearms if bond is posted and he’s released from jail.
