U.S. Congressman Tom Cole will host a constituent telephone town hall this week to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress.
“With the U.S. House of Representatives out of legislative session for the customary August district work period, I look forward to connecting with thousands of my constituents during another telephone town hall in between on-the-ground visits in the Fourth District of Oklahoma,” said Cole.
“During the upcoming call, I will discuss recently passed legislation, what to expect when the House returns and the latest news out of the Biden administration.”
The time will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The number to dial is (833) 305-1727
In addition, to sign up to be called directly or to listen to a live audio webcast of the event, constituents can visit cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls online.
•••
Michael Jones of the Stratford/Pauls Valley area is planning to use his love of cars to start up a new but casual gathering for all those lovers of the classic look.
It's called Cars and Coffee with the first one now scheduled for Aug. 21 in Wacker Park.
The event would basically be a car show from 8 to 10 a.m. most third Saturdays of the month. Hopes are to possibly include an effort for the vehicles to make the cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown area.
More about the planned event will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
• A Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pauls Valley Public Library. The principal chief is expected to be in attendance.
