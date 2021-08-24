Cole to host phone hall meeting

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole, whose district includes Garvin County, has announced he will host a constituent telephone town hall to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress.
The town hall is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 with the number to dial (833) 305-1727.
“I look forward to connecting with my constituents again during another telephone town hall,” said Cole.
“Between my travels across the Fourth District of Oklahoma, legislative business in Washington this week and the latest misguided actions out of the Biden Administration, there is a lot to discuss during this next phone call event.”
To sign up to be called directly or to listen to a live audio webcast of the event, constituents can visit cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.