Jennifer Renae Jacobson of Pauls Valley passed away September 22, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 42 years.
Jerry Dean "J.D." McCarty of Pauls Valley passed away September 25, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years due to losing his battle to cancer.
Funeral services for Daniel Dale Lambert were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Crossway First Baptist Church in Sulphur, with Pastor Bill Leveridge officiating. Interment followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
Deanna Richardson Boney was born March 18, 1942 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to JR “Punch” Richardson Jr. and Anna Jane (Suggs) Richardson. She passed away September 20, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 79.
Bryan Lee Howard, 49, was born September 4, 1972 in Oklahoma City. The son of Charles Neill Howard Jr. M.D. (deceased) of Pauls Valley and Charlotte Cape of Tulsa.
