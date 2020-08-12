Some of these ducks had eye-popping colors going for them, while divers gave it their best shot during an annual summertime event at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park.
It was the fourth annual Duck Derby Race accompanied for the first time by a diving contest on Friday night, Aug. 7.
Small toy ducks were used to compete in three different categories for best decorated and the racing portion, which included two laps around the park's lazy river.
Divers later competed in three different categories, which included cannonball dives and the classic belly-busters.
1st annual Diving Contest
Diving
1st – Skylar Parker
2nd – Zac Ray
3rd – Clayton Harrington
Belly Buster
1st – Nathan Chronister
2nd – Xander Morrison
3rd – Zac Ray
Cannonball
1st – Skylar Parker
2nd – Tyson Looney
3rd – Zac Ray
4th annual Duck Derby
Under 48 inches
1st- Vera Ford
2nd – Lizzie Sanders
3rd- Reagan Ward
Over 48 inches
1st – Chloe Harrison
2nd – Marley Rennie
3rd – Jax Goldsmith
Seniors
1st – Beverly Brown
2nd – Lou Hall
3rd – Charles Goldsmith
Best Decorated Duck
Under 48 inches
1st- Vera Ford
2nd – Lizzie Sanders
3rd – Josiah Jones
Over 48 inches
1st – Josua Goldsmith
2nd – Lennox Ford
3rd – Janiece Goldsmith
Seniors
1st – Cheryl Goldsmith
2nd – Lou Hall
3rd – Charles Goldsmith
