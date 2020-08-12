Some of these ducks had eye-popping colors going for them, while divers gave it their best shot during an annual summertime event at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park.

It was the fourth annual Duck Derby Race accompanied for the first time by a diving contest on Friday night, Aug. 7.

Small toy ducks were used to compete in three different categories for best decorated and the racing portion, which included two laps around the park's lazy river.

Divers later competed in three different categories, which included cannonball dives and the classic belly-busters.

1st annual Diving Contest

Diving

1st – Skylar Parker

2nd – Zac Ray

3rd – Clayton Harrington

Belly Buster

1st – Nathan Chronister

2nd – Xander Morrison

3rd – Zac Ray

Cannonball

1st – Skylar Parker

2nd – Tyson Looney

3rd – Zac Ray

4th annual Duck Derby

Under 48 inches

1st- Vera Ford

2nd – Lizzie Sanders

3rd- Reagan Ward

Over 48 inches

1st – Chloe Harrison

2nd – Marley Rennie

3rd – Jax Goldsmith

Seniors

1st – Beverly Brown

2nd – Lou Hall

3rd – Charles Goldsmith

Best Decorated Duck

Under 48 inches

1st- Vera Ford

2nd – Lizzie Sanders

3rd – Josiah Jones

Over 48 inches

1st – Josua Goldsmith

2nd – Lennox Ford

3rd – Janiece Goldsmith

Seniors

1st – Cheryl Goldsmith

2nd – Lou Hall

3rd – Charles Goldsmith

