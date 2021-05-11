Colors out for solider's return

A color guard was out in full force to welcome home a Pauls Valley solider killed while serving in World War II.
It came last week as a full military guard unit, a Choctaw Nation contingent and even a handful of bikers supporting America’s military were on hand to lead the procession for the return of Ballard McCurley.
McCurley was 34 years old when while serving as an Army private he was killed in Germany back in 1944.
It took a long time to identify McCurley's remains, but when they were it led to his return home last week and a weekend memorial service at a Pauls Valley cemetery.
During the battle that claimed his life in a German forest McCurley was an infantry soldier.
On Nov. 29, 1944 his battalion went to a reserve position in the woods and ordered to clear a field of tree stumps so vehicles could drop off rations and supplies.
Witnesses later recounted that while clearing out a tree stump McCurley inadvertently set off an enemy anti-personnel mine and was killed instantly.
His remains were not recovered immediately after his loss as he remained listed as missing.
Four years later a soldier’s remains were found by a German civilian walking along a forest trail, which were reported to the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC).
An AGRC team found the remains lying on the ground surrounded by U.S. Army infantry equipment. The remains could not be identified and were interred in a U.S. military cemetery.
A historian later determined there was a likely association between the remains found in 1948 and McCurley.
In 2018 the remains were disinterred and scientists used mitochondrial DNA analysis, along with circumstantial and material evidence, to determine it was McCurley. The formal identification came in June 2019.
