Coming together to say hello

A meet-and-greet reception is coming for a couple of new staff members at the Garvin County OSU Extension Office.
Getting an official welcome are Julie Selman, who is to be an Extension educator and work in 4-H youth development, and Heather Hanneman, administrative support specialist.
The come-and-go reception is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
•••
The team at Better Barns, a local, family-owned storage focused business, is inviting the public to come out to an upcoming event meant to help offer a little more on what it's like to live here in rural America.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 is a first ever Rural Living Expo at Better Barns' Pauls Valley location at the intersection of highways 19 and 133.
There will be seminars, door prizes, and vendors focused on serving local homesteaders. Hot dogs, chips, and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•••
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is planning to hold two disposals of unwanted pesticides this spring in Kingfisher and McAlester.
The dates are April 25 in Kingfisher at the Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, and April 27 in McAlester at the Southeast Expo Center.
The collections will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
