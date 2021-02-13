A governor's proclamation has moved a filing period for candidates interested in running for the now vacant Garvin County commissioner's seat for District 1.
The vacancy came when Kenneth Holden resigned from the position on Feb. 2.
Anyone looking to be his replacement can file their candidacies over a three-day period now scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 22-24 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
A special primary election is set for April 6. A special general election would be Sept. 14; if that's not necessary the general election would be April 6.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Feb. 11 to call for the special election.
