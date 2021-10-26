Committee to look at tribal relations

The leader of the Oklahoma Senate announced this week his appointments to the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, which includes a Garvin County connection.
The committee, responsible for overseeing and approving agreements between tribal governments and the state, consists of five members appointed by the speaker of the House and five members appointed by the president pro tempore of the Senate.
Among those appointed was Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, whose district includes most of Garvin County.
President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, also appointed to the committee Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus; Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow; Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa; and Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.
“The Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations is the appropriate entity to authorize and oversee agreements between tribal governments and the state,” Treat said.
“There are a myriad of opportunities for tribal governments and the state to work together that are good for the tribes and state. There certainly are complex issues to sort through as well.
“The senators on this committee are committed to carrying out this important work and continuing cooperation between the state of Oklahoma and tribal governments.”
