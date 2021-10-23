||||
Sidney D. Bales of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Delbert Dayton and Dorothy Marie (Moody) Bales on March 20, 1949, in Madill, Oklahoma and passed from this life on October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years.
Martha Roberta Huitt Cunningtubby, 80, was born September 21, 1941 to Burnice and Bonnie (Sterling) Huitt in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. She attended Wynnewood schools, graduating in 1959. She attended Oklahoma State University, East Central State College and received her AA from New Mexico Junior …
