Michael Brandon Houck, 50, was born August 28, 1970 and departed this life on May 15, 2021 at his home in Norman, Oklahoma. He was raised by his parents, Bob and Roberta Norman and Lavern and Marsha Houck.
Elmer Lyndall Gordon Jr., 70, was born February 10, 1951 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Elmer L. Gordon Sr. and Linna Mae (Sanders) Gordon. He entered his heavenly home on January 9, 2021.
Harold Lynn George of Pauls Valley was born August 11, 1948 in Purcell, Oklahoma to Raymond George and Beatrice "B.I." George (Bounds).
Jerry Don Simmons, 81, born August 21, 1939, passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 8, 2021 in Denton Texas. Jerry was a long-time resident of Davis, Oklahoma where he and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Oak Tree Cattle Company on Highway 7, west of Interstate 35.
Schales Lukie Atkinson, 83, was born to James Luke and Ollie Ethel Atkinson in a one room house with no running water or electricity on January 17, 1938. He died May 4, 2021 at his home in southern Oklahoma just north of Elmore City.
