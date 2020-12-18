A couple of felony charges are adding up literally for an Elmore City woman now accused of embezzling nearly $85,000 worth of products and services over a five-year period.
The list is long for the many things Ilene Cain, 48, is accused of fraudulently buying from 2015 to just a few weeks ago using a credit card from her employer during that time.
Court records show Cain was employed as the office manager overseeing the accounts payable duties for Venture Pipe and Supply in Lindsay.
As part of her job Cain was given a company credit card to be used for the purchase of office supplies and some travel expenses.
The two formal charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 17 in Garvin County District Court as Cain was released on her own recognizance after an appearance before a judge.
More details will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
