Conley gets brand new appointment

Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, has been appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall to serve as a member of the Education Committee for the Council of State Governments (CSG).
Conley is vice chair of the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee as well as a member of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Education and the Common Education Committee.
She is a former teacher and school administrator and now serves a district that includes part of Garvin County.
"Education is a top priority in our state, as I know it is in others," Conley said.
"I'm eager to learn from my national peers approaches that will not only benefit our students in their personal lives but prepare our future workforce. I'm grateful for this appointment and can't wait to get to work."
CSG is the nation's largest nonpartisan organization serving all three branches of state elected and appointed officials. Oklahoma is part of CSG South.
Regional offices allow state officials to connect on shared issues that are geographically based including federal lands, water rights, agriculture, border relations and more.
CSG regional offices also host conferences, in-state visits and leadership development programs that allow officials to regionally network. Within these offices, CSG also houses the Eastern Regional Conference (ERC), Midwestern Legislative Conference (MLC) and the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC).
Oklahoma City will host the 76th Southern Legislative Conference in July at which CSG South will have a strong presence, including from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
In his appointment letter, McCall said this will be an opportunity to showcase the great state of Oklahoma along with the talent and dedication of the state's elected officials.
