Conley gets top honor induction

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, was recently selected by Southwestern Oklahoma State University as the 36th inductee into the SWOSU Presidential Order of Merit.
Conley, whose district includes a portion of Garvin County, is an alumna of the SWOSU Department of Education.
She was inducted into the Order by SWOSU President Dr. Randy L. Beutler during a luncheon at the school’s Weatherford campus as Conley was visiting with SWOSU education students and faculty.
“Representative Conley is an outstanding SWOSU graduate, and we are grateful that she took the time to reconnect with her alma mater by mentoring our current education students,” Beutler said.
“She is most deserving of the SWOSU Presidential Order of Merit.”
The SWOSU Presidential Order of Merit is an honor bestowed upon an individual who has shown outstanding achievement on the state, national or international level, in the arts, sciences, business, industry, the professions, sports, social service or public service.
The award represents recognition of significant distinction that a member of the SWOSU family has attained.
“What an honor to be recognized by my alma mater for such a prestigious award, and for doing something so near and dear to my heart – helping encourage our next generation of educators,” Conley said.
Conley represents Oklahoma House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her districts includes Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
She is a former public school administrator who taught for 15 years.
