Conley weighs in on charter school probe

Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, released the following statement in response to the news the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has launched an investigation into Epic Charter Schools and its founders for allegedly pocketing state funds.
“I am deeply concerned about the alleged embezzlement of millions of taxpayer dollars by Epic Charter Schools,” Conley said.
“Any organization that receives state funding, including virtual charter schools, need to be held to high reporting standards to ensure taxpayer money is being properly used.
“The lack of transparency surrounding the practices of virtual charter schools is the reason we passed House Bill 1395 this year. With the passage of House Bill 1395, and with whatever results the OSBI investigation yields at its conclusion, the House will continue to implement policies that safeguard state funds from fraud while also protecting the innocent students and families who benefit from virtual charter schools daily.
“I’m thankful for the hard work of OSBI as they investigate this situation. If, at the end of the investigation, these claims turn out to be true, I would hope that Attorney General Mike Hunter will hold Epic accountable.”
Conley, a former educator, serves District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
