Cool weather won't stop gardening

The weather might be moving toward the chilled air of winter, but that doesn’t mean gardening can’t take front and center as free classes are coming soon in Pauls Valley.
Thanks to a grant the PV Public Library is gearing up for a gardening class scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Healthy living is also the focus of some things planned for the public library in Maysville thanks to a grant coming from the same place.
Here in Pauls Valley it’s Melissa Koesler of the Garvin County OSU Extension Office who is expected to lead the gardening class.
Shari Kendall of the local library says some of the topics could include composting, raised gardening beds, potato boxes, greenhouse plans and safe water irrigation.
“We’ll try to do the gardening class outside weather permitting,” Kendall said.
“If we have to go inside we’ll use masks and proper social distancing to keep it safe.”
Other classes coming later could be on bread making, instal-pot meals and healthy food preservation.
A very timely topic these days, COVID-19, could also get some attention as there could be classes on how to make your own mask and even proper hand washing.
Much like the past the local library is also planning to offer yoga classes. However, with the virus pandemic those classes are expected to be offered online to anyone interested in learning more.
“We’re planning on having yoga classes with different levels. We’ll be recording them and releasing them on the library’s YouTube channel,” she said, adding anyone can watch and no sign will be needed.
The hope is to offer a couple more yoga classes early in 2021.
In Pauls Valley the grant is for $9,000, while in Maysville the total comes to $3,000 – both titled Health Literacy Grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Janet Dinwiddie of the Maysville library says the grant will pay for exercise equipment, along with health and fitness resources to be added to the library’s collection.
“We’re getting exercise equipment like a treadmill and health equipment like the kind that allows you to check your blood pressure,” Dinwiddie said.
“We’re also planning on having classes on healthy cooking and medication safety,” she said, adding the library could acquire books and other resources offering more health related information.
The library in Maysville could also offer programs on fitness, gardening, cooking and nutrition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.