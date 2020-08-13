Council gets two new members

Two new city council members in Pauls Valley are now in place, while tourism support has been finalized for a big community festival set for next month.
Both Eric Smith and Chip Pearson began a new adventure Tuesday night by taking the oath of office to join the local council.
The action comes after Shirl Montgomery-Milligan recently stepped down because of her plans to make a move to nearby Stratford.
After getting his first taste of being on the council, Smith said he plans to begin reaching out, especially to local businesses, so he can get a better idea of what residents are thinking about and what issues are important to them.
“I want to get out and be involved in the community,” Smith told the PV Democrat.
“I plan on reaching out to businesses and introducing myself, ask them how's business with COVID-19, what their feelings are about masks.
“The council is there for the people. I want to get out there so I can know that people want; try to see things through their eyes.
“Let's get Pauls Valley back to where it needs to be. We have much room for improvement.”
During this week's regular council meeting a vote was also taken to appoint Patrick Grimmett as the choice to replace Montgomery-Milligan as the new vice mayor serving along side Mayor Jocelyn Rushing.
The council also gave its blessing to two tourism funding requests for events that have teamed up with BrickFest for some time.
Approved was $3,000 for a high school marching band contest and another $8,925.25 for BrickFest and a police sponsored car show.
The slightly scaled down community festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.
