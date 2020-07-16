The dilemma is daunting for a group of Pauls Valley city leaders hoping to convince more local residents to wear masks and protect themselves from the growing COVID-19 virus threat.
All four of the local city council members chimed in during a meeting this week with concerns about the rising pandemic numbers, which include a recent death close to home – the first in Pauls Valley attributed to the virus.
Discussion started with a request to close a small street portion of Wacker Park to prepare for a free outdoor concert set for 7 p.m. Friday night sponsored by a couple of local churches.
Concerns were focused on even hosting a large public gathering as the number of positive COVID-19 cases appears to be increasing locally and across Oklahoma and the country.
“I'm a little freaked out because my neighbor died from the virus and the numbers in Oklahoma are going up,” said Bonnie Meisel.
“I am concerned about the way COVID cases are increasing rapidly. The thing that concerns me is I just don't see a lot of people with masks.”
That apparently includes Meisel's volunteer work with the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry serving those in need.
“Right now we're serving the entire county in record numbers,” she said. “Maybe five percent of them are wearing masks when they come to get the food. It is me that greets a majority of the people coming.
“I worry about this. I don't want us to do a mask mandate, but what do we do in a thoughtful way.”
Although a change in city ordinances would likely be needed for just such a mandate, City Manager James Frizell said any type of action from the city meant to force local residents to wear masks might not be a good idea.
“It's a hot button issue. We've got a lot of push back from people that think this is a government push back on them,” Frizell told the council members Tuesday night.
“And guess who's going to have to enforce this – law enforcement, which is not the most popular with what's going on today. I don't think we want that right now.”
Vice Mayor Shirl Montgomery Milligan agreed a mandate ordering PV residents to wear masks when they're out is not the way to go.
She does stress something is needed as a way to start decreasing the number of virus cases.
“We don't need to be afraid of offending someone. We need to be afraid that we're not protecting the citizens of Pauls Valley,” Milligan said.
“There's going to come a time when this council must address large gatherings and COVID-19. If people think we're safe from COVID-19 we aren't.”
Both Mayor Jocelyn Rushing and council member Patrick Grimmett agreed a mask mandate is not the answer.
“No, we don't want to mandate that people wear a mask,” Rushing said. “Each person needs to be responsible enough to be willing to wear a mask.”
“We need to get our citizens on board that they need to protect themselves,” Grimmett added.
“We need to try to educate a little bit, but I don't think a mandate would work anyway.”
With that in mind Meisel suggests ending large public gatherings, at least for now, while also bringing health professionals in to give presentations over the next few weeks and months as a way for the council to get more information.
“We might need to have a representative from the Health Department come and speak to us,” she said.
“I think we need to put some thought on this and seek advice. I would like to consult with some of these people and see what they think we should do. We need to hear from some of these other professionals and get some recommendations.”
