Tears flowed freely as a member of Pauls Valley's city council the last five years sadly stepped down because of her plans to move.
The move coming soon for Shirl Montgomery-Milligan isn't that far away, but it's enough to force her to resign from the council.
Her final meeting came on July 28 as Montgomery-Milligan plans to move sometime this month to Stratford.
At the same meeting two open council posts – one from Montgomery-Milligan's departure last week and Gary Alfred stepping away last year – were filled with the appointments of Eric Smith and Chip Pearson.
“It came as a shock to me that I had to resign,” Montgomery-Milligan said.
“I was under the impression I could finish out my term even after I moved. State statutes show that I can't. They show I must have a primary residence in Pauls Valley to serve. If it wasn't for the state statutes I wouldn't be stepping down.
“I hate to leave because I love this city with a passion. I wanted to see the hospital open back up when I was a council member.
“I'm going to miss everybody,” she adds as there's still two years left on her term.
Mayor Jocelyn Rushing was quick to thank Montgomery-Milligan for her service, complete with a plaque, and offer a few comments about the newest members of the council.
“They'll be wonderful additions because of the ideas they can bring,” Rushing said about Smith and Pearson.
“Eric is a go-getter and a hard worker, and Chip is already involved in the community.”
Smith comes to the council after serving on the PV Beautification Commission. Pearson oversees the recycling program in Pauls Valley, which is done through the Garvin County Community Living Center.
Both are expected to officially be sworn in at the next council meeting.
“At first I wasn't quite sure, but at some point people have to step in and come serve for the betterment of the community,” Smith said about when first asked of his interest in serving on the council.
“Being from Pauls Valley and many generations from Pauls Valley I want to see Pauls Valley do well. It's about public service and doing your best to help with the great strides and progress for the betterment of Pauls Valley.
“Every chance to better and improve our community we should all want to jump on that. I've always had a great love for Pauls Valley.
“I'm honored to be asked to serve on the council, and I'll do the best I can to try and use reason to make decisions to better my community.”
Smith's plans are to resign from the local Beautification Commission but stay active by attending the meetings.
Also approached by the mayor about his interest in serving, Pearson said he decided the time was right.
“It's an honor and I appreciate the opportunity,” Pearson said.
“It's such an interesting time and a lot of things are going on for the city of Pauls Valley. It's certainly going to be educational, and I'm going to learn a lot more about how our city works.
“I hope to just be fair in contemplating various decisions the city has to make.
“Pauls Valley is my hometown. I do take a great sense of pride in this community.”
