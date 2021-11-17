Council preps in city manager search

All five members of the Pauls Valley City Council gathered this week for a special afternoon meeting to look at what exactly they want to ask candidates hoping to be the next city manager here.
The entire meeting on Monday was held in a closed-door executive session but not before Mayor Jocelyn Rushing made it clear the group is preparing for the interview process to find a replacement for James Frizell.
Frizell is stepping away for retirement when the 2021 year comes to an end. He's served as PV's city manager for more than 20 years.
“We're meeting to develop questions for the interviews,” Rushing said.
“It is to develop interview questions.”'
The mayor confirms there is a list of candidates applying for the job. However, a list of finalists aren't far away as actual interviews are expected to begin soon.
It was back in August when Frizell announced he would continue serving as city manager through the end of the year before heading off into retirement.
He first served as a police officer in Pauls Valley with all but one of his 22 years in law enforcement right here. He then stepped in and served nine years as the local police chief.
Then on what America knows as 9/11 – the day of the most tragic terrorist attack in the country's history back on Sept. 11, 2001 – Frizell was named interim city manager in Pauls Valley.
The following February the interim tag was removed as Frizell became city manager on a more permanent basis.
Flash forward to the present as the local council has been holding closed-door discussions in each of its last few meetings.
Even before that the group reached out early on to the Oklahoma Municipal League to help with the search.
Rushing previously told the PV Democrat she’s looking for someone who can bring people together, such as local residents and businesses, while still being able to handle the administrative duties of the job.
“This is about community and the engagement of the businesses and the citizens here. We want someone who’s vested in the community and wants to see Pauls Valley grow,” Rushing said.
“We’re looking for someone that can both manage employees and build relationships with businesses in the city. Personally I would like to see somebody that unites the community. We need someone that can come in and enhance what we’ve already got.”
Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel has also expressed similar thoughts about the type of candidate she's looking for in the next city manager.
“I’m looking for a person that has skills with people and experience running a city and possibly even a business,” she said.
“We want someone who’s a team builder and is good with the employees. We want someone who will support the Pauls Valley community and do everything in this city’s best interest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.