Council role still kind of new

One of the newest members of Pauls Valley's city council knows he's got a ways to go when it comes to getting comfortable with everything that goes with being a part of this group.
Chip Pearson knows it's going to take a while to get used to as he and Eric Smith were appointed to the council during a meeting last week.
The two are filling vacancies left with the departure of Shirl Montgomery-Milligan in late July and Gary Alfred last year.
For now Pearson wants to learn as much as he can about the specific ways the local city government is operated.
“I want to learn more about the issues that frequently come before the council,” Pearson tells the PV Democrat.
“I want to learn more about what the city's budget looks like; have a broader understanding of what plays into the city's expenditures and the income that allows that to happen.
“Coming in as an appointee I really haven't talked with people in the community about what's important to them.”
Although he's only got one meeting under his belt, Pearson already has high praise for Jocelyn Rushing as she serves as PV's mayor.
“I've known Jocelyn for a lot of years. She obviously has a real heart for her role as mayor. Her knowledge of what's going on is impressive,” he said.
•••
BrickFest, Pauls Valley's big annual community festival, is still on despite the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Social distancing will be a big focus as the festival, along with a high school marching band contest and PV police sponsored car show, remains set for Sept. 26.
The council gave an OK to providing tourism funding, specifically $3,000 for the band event and nearly $9,000 for the car show and BrickFest as a whole.
“It's been going on for 11 years now,” City Manager James Frizell said about the band event.
“It's a well attended event that's held in conjunction with BrickFest and the car show.”
Council member Bonnie Meisel said a “nice” thing about the festival is it's outside, which looks to be a positive during the pandemic.
Police Chief Mitch McGill said the virus threat definitely has an impact on the events to be offered at this year's BrickFest.
“We've made some adjustments that hurt a little bit,” he said. “We won't be doing pie eating. We will be stressing social distancing.”
With the police car show, now more than 20 years old, McGill says it's the local department's big fundraiser for the year. The variety of vehicles will be lined up on downtown streets on festival day.
McGill then stepped into another one of his roles to address the council on a request for nearly $64,000 in tourism funds to be approved on a temporary basis as a way to tap into a grant to pay for most of a new concrete dock planned for the north side of Longmire Lake.
“Seventy five percent will be paid back by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. The 25 percent match can be in-kind work by us,” he said.
“The demolition of the old dock and getting it hauled away is what's going to cost.”
He estimates it could wind up costing PV as much as $16,000 to be funded with tourism sales tax money.
Frizell later added that every city in the state could be eligible to receive some assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Pauls Valley's case that could total around $450,000 and possibly be available later in the year.
•••
At the request of the PV Chamber of Commerce the council also voted to officially proclaim Aug. 11 as Howard Grider Day in recognition of his service to the community over the last several years.
“Howard has always been willing to step up and help,” Rushing said.
“I think citizens should be recognized for their work to help the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.