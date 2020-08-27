All five of Pauls Valley's city council members not only agreed with a previous recommendation but also several local residents and business owners expressing concern with the proposed site for a new cell tower.
After hearing many of those opinions during a meeting Tuesday night the council voted to deny a variance needed to place a 170-foot high AT&T tower at a spot near South Willow and the Burr Shopping Center.
The action came after members of the Planning and Zoning Commission voted last week to deny the variance of the city's 35-foot height restriction, which was needed to place the tower at the site.
More details on the meeting will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
