County burn ban gets lifted

A ban on outdoor burning, in place for Garvin County for most of the last few months, was officially lifted this week.
Despite a recommendation from the majority of fire chiefs in the area all three county commissioners or their representatives decided the time had come to call off the ban – at least for one week.
The move came after an address by Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, during a regular meeting this week.
“I have 10 fire chiefs that would like to keep the burn ban in place,” Johnson said.
With some possible rainfall in the forecast for the week, along with some constituent complaints coming in, commissioners decidef to move to end the ban for this week.
“I make a motion we lift the ban for a week and see how it goes,” said District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare.
Johnson was quick to remind the trio that no action was needed as the most recent two-week period for the ban has expired.
The burn ban is expected to be revisited each week based on need, while officials stressed that even without a ban anyone planning to conduct a controlled burn must first contact their nearest fire department.
•••
Mid-term elections in 2022 will really start to take shape with candidate filings scheduled Wednesday through Friday, April 13-15.
In Garvin County the in-person filings for county candidates will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of those three days at the election board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Filings will be here for two county commissioner posts, treasurer and assessor.
Current office holders are commissioners Mike Gollihare in District 3 and Randy Chandler in District 1, Treasurer Sandy Goggans and Assessor Tammy Murrah.
All federal, state, legislative and nonpartisan judicial filings will be at the state election board in Oklahoma City.
Filing packets can be downloaded from the state election board website.
Candidates are required to submit a signed and notarized declaration of candidacy, along with a non-refundable filing fee of $300 in the form of a cashier's check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the County Election Board.” Personal checks and cash cannot be accepted.
Election officials can in advance review candidate paperwork and check to ensure everything is in order. Contact the Garvin County Election Board for more information.
This year's primary election is scheduled for June 28 with a primary runoff date of Aug. 23 and the general election set for Nov. 8.
