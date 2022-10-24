County burn ban lifted for now

At least for one week the ban on outdoor burning in Garvin County has been lifted.
A weather system bringing in rain Monday morning played a part in the decision by all three county commissioners during a regular weekly meeting.
Commissioners didn't actually take a vote but instead allowed a burn ban, in place since Sept. 26, to end.
Each of the commissioners agreed to consider how much rain comes this week and the recommendations of area fire chiefs when they revisit the ban issue no later than next week.
