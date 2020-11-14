NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 16, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on November 12, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 9, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding an updated phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the OSU Extension office’s FY 2020-2021 contract.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for the Health Department to purchase a new phone system from Telco Supply Co. (TSC) off of State Contract (ITSW1006A) for $19,846.78.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding revised FY 2018-2019 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) Report for Pontotoc County.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2019-2020 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) Report for Pontotoc County.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of dates to be observed as 2021 Holidays for Pontotoc County.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ 2021 scheduled meeting dates.
13. Discussion and possible action to let the re-bid of the shale portion of Bid #5, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2021), due to failure to receive any acceptable bids.
14. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #6, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
15. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #7, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
16. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #8, purchasing soil stabilization and chemical.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Francis VFD’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Fenton Ford - F550 Truck - $40,127.00 (PO #2275)
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Roff VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. O’Reilly Auto Parts – parts - $500.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Fenton Ford – filters and oil change on 2017 Ford 550 -$289.85
b. Chickasaw Personal Communications – (5) Motorola pagers, (4) Kenwood external mobile radio speakers - $2,300.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2020 monthly report:
a. Election Board
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
26. Motion to adjourn.
