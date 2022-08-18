County fair fun arrives next week

This year’s Garvin County Free Fair is set for the week of Aug. 23-27 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event is scheduled to get underway with entries for open and 4-H exhibits from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
The deadline for open, 4-H baked goods and fresh flower entries is 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
An appreciation lunch for volunteers is at 11:30 a.m. that day, followed by the start of judging for indoor exhibits at 1 p.m.
The always popular Kid’s Day at the Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25-26.
It involves a variety of “fun and educational activities for all ages” to go with a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
On Thursday a cattle show starts at 5 p.m. with the hog show to follow. At 6:30 p.m. there’s the start of a pedal tractor pull.
A tractor driving contest at 9 a.m. gets things going on Aug. 26.
A goat show is set to start at 10 a.m., followed by a sheep show.
The activities lined up for Aug. 27 start with both a horse show and rabbit and poultry show at 10 a.m., wiener dog races at noon, best dressed pet contest about 30 minutes after the dog races, youth corn hole at 2 p.m, adult corn hole at 4 p.m. and a homemade ice cream contest in the afternoon.
The nonprofit Pauls Valley Parks Foundation will host a grand opening for the four recently renovated Wacker Park tennis courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event is meant to honor the completion of this phase and begin fundraising for plans to someday build new tennis courts on the west side of the park.
More on both phases of the tennis court project will come later in the PV Democrat.
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
