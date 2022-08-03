County fair fun stuff lined up

All kinds of fun stuff are again lined up just about everywhere you look when the tradition of Garvin County’s free fair arrives later this month.
This year’s fair is set for the week of Aug. 23-27 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event is scheduled to get underway with entries for open and 4-H exhibits from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
The deadline for open, 4-H baked goods and fresh flower entries is 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
An appreciation lunch for volunteers is at 11:30 a.m. that day, followed by the start of judging for indoor exhibits at 1 p.m.
The always popular Kid’s Day at the Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25-26.
It involves a variety of “fun and educational activities for all ages” to go with a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
On Thursday a cattle show starts at 5 p.m. with the hog show to follow. At 6:30 p.m. there’s the start of a pedal tractor pull.
A tractor driving contest at 9 a.m. gets things going on Aug. 26.
A goat show is set to start at 10 a.m., followed by a sheep show.
The activities lined up for Aug. 27 start with both a horse show and rabbit and poultry show at 10 a.m., wiener dog races at noon, best dressed pet contest about 30 after the dog races, youth corn hole at 2 p.m, adult corn hole at 4 p.m. and a homemade ice cream contest in the afternoon.
•••
Registration for a low-cost monthly spay/neuter clinic continues through noon Thursday, Aug. 4.
The cost for dogs is $50 and cats $35. If the pet does not have a rabies vaccination certificate it is an additional $10. Cash only is accepted, no checks or cards.
The actual clinic day is Thursday, Aug. 18. Remember bring cash only to registration, no animals, to the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more information or directions.
