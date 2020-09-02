||||
featured
County fair fun
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sheila Suzanne Wardwell, 63, of Paoli passed away Aug. 31, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Bill Johnson of Pauls Valley passed away August 30, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 59 years.
Sheila Suzanne Wardwell, 63, of Paoli passed away Aug. 31, 2020 in Oklahoma City. Services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at the Pauls Valley Church of Christ. Interment will be at Paoli Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.