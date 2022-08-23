County fair is well underway

This year’s Garvin County Free Fair is already underway and set to go daily through this weekend at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event officially got started on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as the deadline for open, 4-H baked goods and fresh flower entries is 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
An appreciation lunch for volunteers is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the start of judging for indoor exhibits at 1 p.m.
The always popular Kid’s Day at the Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25-26.
It involves a variety of “fun and educational activities for all ages” to go with a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
On Thursday a cattle show starts at 5 p.m. with the hog show to follow. At 6:30 p.m. there’s the start of a pedal tractor pull.
A tractor driving contest at 9 a.m. gets things going on Friday
A goat show is set to start at 10 a.m., followed by a sheep show.
The activities lined up for Saturday, Aug. 27 start with both a horse show and rabbit and poultry show at 10 a.m., wiener dog races at noon, best dressed pet contest about 30 minutes after the dog races, youth corn hole at 2 p.m, adult corn hole at 4 p.m. and a homemade ice cream contest in the afternoon.
