Garry Troy Markum of Falmouth VA, formerly of Wynnewood OK was born on July 19, 1946 and passed this life on August 23, 2021. Garry is survived by his son Gary V Markum, daughter Jacquelyn Markum, granddaughter Jessica Schultz, and great grandson Zane Markum. Garry was preceded in death by h…
Buddy Lee Harbison of Antioch, Oklahoma was born to Cecil and Ruby (Robbins) Harbison in Caney, Oklahoma on September 29, 1951 and entered eternal life on August 27, 2021 at the age of 69 years.
Larry George Davis – a loving husband, wonderful father, and a friend to all – passed away on August 28, 2021 at his home in Wayne, Oklahoma.
Teddy Earl Anderson of Stratford, Oklahoma was born to Calvin and Dorothy (Jones) Anderson on August 19, 1949 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and entered eternal life August 28, 2021 at the age of 72 years.
Thelma Lee Beam of Pauls Valley was born December 17, 1933 in Stratford, Oklahoma to Jess and Jewel Willis. She passed away August 26, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years.
