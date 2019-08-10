County fair offers early preview

An early preview is there on an online screen near you as the 104th Garvin County Fair is now only just a few days away.
Organizers have been busy preparing for this year's fair, which is set to soon bring a whole lot of fun stuff to the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The actual dates are the week of Aug. 20-24.
The fair kicks off with open, OHCE and 4-H indoor entries accepted on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
To save time, exhibitors may also submit entry forms no later than Aug. 15 and have entry forms printed for them. FFA Farm Shop entries will be taken as well.
Coloring contest sheets are also available and will be sent to the schools for the children who wish to enter.
Categories are 3 years and under, Pre-K and kindergarten, first and second grade, and third and fourth grade. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three in each division.
Children’s Day activities will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22-23, featuring hands-on programs, games, demonstrations, a petting zoo, OSU’s Bug Adventure, OKC Zoo animals, 4-H STEM activities and plenty of others.
Much like last year children taking part in the activities will again be fed lunch while at the fairgrounds.
“Generous” sponsors are combining forces as more than $3,500 will be awarded for a variety of activities.
That includes a cornhole tournament, wiener dog races, kiddie tractor pull, best dressed pet, Barnyard Shenanigans, apple pie and salsa contests, turtle races and what called the Ag Olympics.
The early preview is online at the Garvin County Fair website, www.oces.okstate.edu/garvin.
That's where the official 2019 Garvin County Free Fair Guide is available with entry information. Copies are currently available at the OSU Extension office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley and can be found in businesses throughout the county.
