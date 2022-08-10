County fair on its way

This year's Garvin County Free Fair is coming the week of Aug. 23-27.
Activities kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 25 with the first of Kid's Day at the Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which continues on Friday, Aug. 26.
Thursday will also feature cattle and hog shows and a pedal tractor pull.
A tractor driving contest, along with sheep and goat shows, will be on Friday.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 there will the county fair's horse show, rabbit and poultry shows, wiener dog races and corn hole tournaments.
Garvin County is currently under a burn ban.
The ban here means Garvin County landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
The nonprofit Pauls Valley Parks Foundation will host a grand opening for the four recently renovated Wacker Park tennis courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event is meant to honor the completion of this phase and begin fundraising for plans to someday build new tennis courts on the west side of the park.
More on both phases of the tennis court project will come later in the PV Democrat.
Anyone interested in helping plan for some other upcoming local events they are encouraged to contact the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and be a member of a committee working on the events.
Major events worth considering are Fallfest (Oct. 29), Brickfest (Sept. 24) and Christmas in the Valley (Dec. 3).
All three will be heavily promoted throughout Garvin County, the state of Oklahoma and the region.
A couple of local residents have announced plans to organize a brand new film festival in Pauls Valley.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
