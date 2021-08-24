County fair packed with activities

This year's Garvin County Free Fair, back with a full line-up of activities, is now officially underway and set to go each day through the week.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• 9 to 10 a.m. – Open and 4-H baked goods and fresh flower exhibits deadline.
• 10 a.m. – Exhibit building judging and set up, building closed for remainder of day.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• 9 a.m. – Kid’s Day activities begin.
• 1 p.m. – cattle show begins.
• 5:30 p.m. – best dressed pet contest.
• 6 p.m. – swine show begins.
• 7 p.m. – kiddie pedal tractor pull.
Friday, Aug. 27
• 9 a.m. – Kid’s Day activities begin.
• 9 a.m. – livestock judging.
• Noon – sheep show begins with goat show beginning 30 minutes after sheep show ends.
• 1 p.m. – tractor driving competitions.
• 2 to 3 p.m. – Ag Olympics registration/
• 5 p.m. –Ag Olympics begin.
• 6 p.m. – Poultry show.
• 8 p.m. – rabbit entries.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• 9 a.m. – horse show begins at rodeo arena.
• 10 a.m. – rabbit show begin.
• 10 to 10:45 a.m. – wiener dog race contest registration.
• 11 a.m. – wiener dog race contest begins.
• 12:30 p.m. – youth cornhole contest registration.
• 1 p.m., youth cornhole contest begins.
• 2:30 p.m. – adult cornhole contest registration.
• 3 p.m., adult cornhole contest begins.
