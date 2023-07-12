County fair royalty to make a return

It’s been a minute but next month’s Garvin County Free Fair is returning to royal status – as in a queen and her court.
Members of the fair board are announcing the Fair Royalty Contest will be a part of this year’s county fair after a four-year absence.
The contest began in 2015 when Garvin County’s fair celebrated its 100th birthday. That year the contest was coordinated by Tracie Mullendore, who this year was approached by the fair board to coordinate it again.
“I have always thought that a fair should have a queen,” Mullendore said.
“At my county fair in Nebraska they only had the rodeo royalty.”
The last year the Garvin County Free Fair crowned a queen was 2019.
Make that two queens and a princess as Matti Richardson was crowned the queen that year, while Taryn McCaa was named junior queen and Tinley Milligan was crowned the princess.
The contest then went on hold with no coordinator in place and the COVID pandemic dominating things for a long time.
“There have been some amazing young ladies who came through and served as royalty for the Garvin County Free Fair.
Shante Seals of Maysville served as the first queen in 2015. Since then, the county fair has crowned five queens, two junior queens as well as two princesses. Each contestant has received a crown, sash, flowers and cash prizes.
This year there will only be two crowns presented – fair queen and princess.
If you know any young lady age 5 to 12 who is interested in running for the Garvin County Free Fair Princess or age 13 to 18 for the Garvin County Free Fair Queen and resides in Garvin County, contact Tracie Mullendore at tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu to have more information sent to you.
“The fair queen and princess contest is an educational tool for these young ladies. It teaches public speaking, as well as preparing a presentation.”
The final stages for competition requirements are being completed at this time.
The selections for the 2023 queen and princess will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
This year’s county fair is Aug. 21-26.
