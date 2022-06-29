County issue gets a thumbs down

The one true Garvin County issue on Tuesday's ballot resulted in a fairly close vote but a thumbs down for open signs to be on the front door of liquor package stores in the county on Sundays.
The issue finished with 55.8 percent of votes, 2,007 in all, opposing the measure calling for liquor stores in Garvin County to be open on Sundays.
A total of 1,589 votes were cast for the countywide issue.
The two state House members covering Garvin County when new districts officially begin later this year both claimed primary wins on Tuesday.
District 42 incumbent state Rep. Cindy Roe defeated challenger Matthew Huggans with more than 64 percent of the vote both in Garvin County and overall.
With the win Roe is now the Republican nominee set to go against Democratic challenger Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 won her Republican primary over challenger April Brown with 60 percent of the Garvin County vote and 68 percent overall.
Sherrie Conley, whose District 20 House seat has in recent years included Garvin County, received 70 percent of Tuesday's vote to defeat Anthony Mackey in the Republican primary.
One Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is currently an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
In the state Joy Hofmeister claimed the Democratic nomination as she will go against Republican incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent candidate Ervin Yen, in the general vote later this year.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd won reelection to another four-year term by defeating challenger Steven McQuillen.
Tom Cole took a step toward reclaiming his District 4 seat in the U.S. House as he received nearly 70 percent of the vote in the Republican primary setting up a November race against Democratic challenger Mary Brannon.
Tuesday's election included both U.S. Senate seats for Oklahoma.
For the Senate seat being vacated with the retirement of Jim Inhofe, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon were the top two candidates in the Republican primary Tuesday.
Mullin and Shannon will meet again in a runoff election on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democratic candidate Kendra Horn in November.
Incumbent James Lankford won his primary for a U.S. Senate seat defeating Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr.
Democrats Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger will meet in an August runoff as the winner will face Lankford in the general election.
The Republican primary for state treasurer is headed for a runoff between state Rep. Todd Russ and Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Clark Jolley. The winner will face Libertarian Gregory Sadler and Democrat Charles de Coune.
The Republican primary for the corporation commission is also headed for a runoff between state Sen. Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
