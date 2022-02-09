County jail gets tribal OK

It’s all legal now as attorneys have hashed out a long-awaited agreement allowing Garvin County’s jail to house inmates who are members of a Native American tribe.
In the world of contracts and all the legalities being just right that’s a big deal here because of what’s called the McGirt decision in 2020 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The high court’s decision determined much of Oklahoma is still legally tribal land because Native American reservations were never formally disestablished.
For Sheriff Jim Mullett it’s the next step between his office and the Chickasaw Nation and its Lighthorse tribal police department.
“I believe we came up with a good contract that will benefit our county and the Chickasaw tribe,” Mullett said.
“We can now house anybody who is Native American. We don’t have to stop and contact Lighthorse or transport the individual to another facility. Now we’re going to eliminate that and we can house them here.
“This is done mainly so our service doesn’t stop. This is mainly for anyone with a Native American connection, so if a call does result in an arrest this will keep us flowing and we continue our service.”
This finalized agreement represents a kind of second step of the process as last summer the same two entities got all the legalities in place to commission sheriff’s deputies in Garvin County with the same authority as the tribal officers.
Mullett said at the time it wasn’t a cross deputization, but instead an agreement calling for the Chickasaw tribe to commission deputies here in a partnership with the Lighthorse force.
“We’re commissioned through Lighthorse so we can take care of our citizens in Garvin County,” he said, adding the sheriff’s office has similar agreements with municipalities in the county.
The sheriff has said from the beginning it’s an arrangement that doesn’t mean Lighthorse officers will be on patrol in Garvin County.
Instead, he says it protects his deputies and works well for both the sheriff’s office and Lighthorse.
“If we’re on Native lands we’re going to respond. We haven’t stopped responding. We will still respond and still be on Native lands. This contract will just cover use in case something happens out there.
“They’re going to take care of our deputies with any tort claims while they’re working under their commission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.