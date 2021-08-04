A handful of inmates were transferred out of Garvin County jail in July with some set to officially start a prison sentence.
One is Neal Flowers, 48, of Wynnewood, who was originally charged with multiple counts of selling methamphetamine during an exchange back in June 2019 in the 700 block of Clayton in Wynnewood.
It turned out the exchange was with an undercover informant.
During the incident court records show Flowers had a couple of handguns in his possession.
In early July he pleaded guilty to two of the counts and was given concurrent six-year terms.
• Treyvon Reese, 25, of Maysville started a three-year prison term for a revoked suspended sentence related to having a firearm in his possession after a previous conviction.
While in Maysville on May 18, 2020, he had a pistol in his possession after a 2015 burglary conviction in Custer County.
• The revocation of a suspended sentence also sent Steven Geres II, 25, of Lindsay to prison for a three-year term.
The action is related to Geres' drug charges going back to April 2016.
• Fourth on the list is Andrew Swafford, 37, of Pauls Valley.
Swafford pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse charge from December 2020 and had a revoked suspended sentence.
He was given a nine-year suspended sentence pending the successful completion of a community sentencing program.
